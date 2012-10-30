The Apple Executive Reshuffle, In Brief

Tim Cook reshuffled the top deck of Apple executives yesterday. Out went Scott Forstall , the cheerleader for Apple’s skeuomorphic design for iOS, and retail chief John Browett (his tenure was brief: six months). And it will be Jonathan Ive, the brains behind pretty much all of Apple’s iconic hardware of the past decade, who calls the shots with future software design.

Apple refers to Ive’s new responsibility as “human interface.” The press release heralding the changes talked of “more collaboration between the Company’s world-class hardware, software and services teams.”

The other changes are, in a nutshell: