4G Goes Live In U.K.

Today is the day that 4G mobile is rolled out in 11 British cities, including the capital. The service is being provided by new provider EE, aka Everything Everywhere, but the scheme, which has it trailing behind other nations, is not without its critics.
For users, the main issue is the lack of an all-you-can-eat download tariff–although this is music to the network providers’ ears. Go over your limit (the packages on offer range from 500MB a month to 8GB) and you can be charged as much as £180 per year. EE’s rivals–O2, Vodafone, and Three, who all launch their 4G services in 2013, will be watching keenly.