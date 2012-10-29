Fast Company Readers’ Frankenstorm Picks: The Best Apps and Online Tools During Hurricane Sandy

Is Sandy headed your way? The Red Cross Hurricane app includes tips to help you prepare for and endure a hurricane, along with advice on what to do after the storm passes by. It also includes fun and educational hurricane quizzes, shelter information, location-based alerts and a storm tracker ((h/t rachelgb28). Or you might want to try CaneCast, recommended to us by handsenwithane on Twitter.

advertisement

Some followers suggested Twitter and Facebook accounts to follow during the storm. Obviously, social media is a great way to keep up with a breaking news story like the Frankenstorm–and of course, sometimes fake reports and rumors get mistaken for the truth on these frisky networks. Curious if that photo that looks like something from The Day After Tomorrow is in fact from The Day After Tomorrow? Katie Rogers of The Guardian has been using social media curation tool Storify to keep track of fake pictures on Twitter.