Fast Company Readers’ Frankenstorm Picks: The Best Apps and Online Tools During Hurricane Sandy

Is Sandy headed your way? The Red Cross Hurricane app includes tips to help you prepare for and endure a hurricane, along with advice on what to do after the storm passes by. It also includes fun and educational hurricane quizzes, shelter information, location-based alerts and a storm tracker ((h/t rachelgb28). Or you might want to try CaneCast, recommended to us by handsenwithane on Twitter.
Then there’s the ever-popular Dark Sky weather app:
Watching the storm online? esri offers a number of resources, including a Storm Surge Exceedance Map and a continually-updating Public Information Map which includes the path of the storm, information about storm surge and precipitation, weather warnings, and data from social networks like Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube (h/t matthdown). The Weather Channel Hurricane Tracker provides a neat visualization of the hurricane’s path, both past and projected future (h/t corvida).
Another way to watch the storm online: use live video. This Hurricane Hackers Google Document is a gathering place for geeks with Sandy-related ideas and projects, including a SandyStreams Live Video Map (you can add livestreams to the project via this Google spreadsheet) (h/t tursita).
Is simplicity your thing? This gorgeous American wind map has been wildly popular again during Sandy (thanks to marianne237 for pointing that out). Then there’s Living Earth: a basic but beautiful app that displays a current celestial view of Mother Earth–and her cloud patterns–along with basic weather information for your city (h/t DPSRoshan):
Prefer a pictorial view? View a stream of photos with Instacane (h/t coffeeon3rd).
Some followers suggested Twitter and Facebook accounts to follow during the storm. Obviously, social media is a great way to keep up with a breaking news story like the Frankenstorm–and of course, sometimes fake reports and rumors get mistaken for the truth on these frisky networks. Curious if that photo that looks like something from The Day After Tomorrow is in fact from The Day After Tomorrow? Katie Rogers of The Guardian has been using social media curation tool Storify to keep track of fake pictures on Twitter.