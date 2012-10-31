The Key To The Holiday Sales War? Winning The Social-Media Battle

With the holidays quickly headed in our direction, virtually every marketer realizes that, now, more than ever, social media MUST be an integral part of any campaign. It’s no longer the trendy thing to do–it’s simply a necessary component of doing business.

Consider the following 2011 statistics:

* 66% of Black Friday purchases resulted from social media interactions.

* 52% of social media users are willing to pay more for brands that they trust (and brands who participate in social media are more trusted).

* 80% of those who interacted with a brand’s social channel ended up buying from that brand.

* Gift recommendations from social media users are twice as likely to lead to a sale.

When you combine those convincing numbers with the fact that 61% of holiday shoppers research their gift buying choices through social media, it creates a compelling picture that merchants ignore at their own peril: The holiday sales war can easily be won or lost on the social media battlefield.

With every big company bombarding social media users with daily deals and requests to “like” and “follow” them, how do you make your holiday campaign stand out from the pack? Here are a five simple ways to brighten your selling season:

#1: Ramp Up Your Responses

Brands only respond to, on average, half of the posts on their social media pages. This is a big mistake, as 80% of users who receive a response will end up making a purchase. Not only that, but, when a brand is proactive about communicating with “fans,” 28% of them will end up buying specifically because of that outreach. Staffing up to enable real-time engagement with potential customers can be the most powerful and profitable move you could make.

#2: Think “Offsite”

The whole idea of social media is flow, so use that concept to optimize your social media leverage away from the actual website. For example, Experian Marketing Services notes a Brazilian retailer’s success with displaying his Facebook “likes” total on an LCD screen in the store–shoppers could see, in real time, how his Facebook fan numbers were rising. Similarly, when asking new customers to register at your site, allow them to log in from their social media sites. It makes it much easier for them (they don’t have to remember separate passwords, user names, etc.), so they’re more likely to do it. Data suggests that social log-ins not only spike sign-ups from 30 to 50%, but also increase the accuracy of the user’s information.