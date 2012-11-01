How To Convince People They Already Know How To Pay By Cellphone–Or Use Any Other New Tech

What happens when the industry shift you’re trying to affect is both huge and marginal at once? At LevelUp , we’ve been hard at work trying to crack the code on the shift to mobile payments–one that the mass consumer market has not adopted yet. At issue: paying with a credit card is a perfectly acceptable way to pay. Plus, old habits die about as easily as a Marvel villain (or something like that).

In fact, I’d argue that getting consumers to switch to a completely different thing is much easier than a marginal shift. Moving from bartering to currency was probably a much less painful shift than credit card to mobile, because people realized that giving up three goats was much less appealing than parting with a couple of coins or pieces of paper. Plus it lets you get away from that really cloying, “How healthy are your goats?” question everyone just wants to avoid.

In all seriousness, massive shifts are all about seeing and feeling a clear, obvious benefit, such as moving from a horse-drawn buggy to an automobile. But subtle shifts require an equally subtle mix of branding and education. Sometimes the two can go hand in hand without causing the consumer to feel that they’re being preached to. The key is to instill confidence and drive home this point: “You already know how to do this.”

Apple did it in its first advertisements for the iPhone–never quite explaining how to use it because, well, you already know how to a) use a phone and b) touch things. The Wii, and now the Kinect, were successful at telling people they already know how to move, so they can easily play a game.

So how are we going about mastering the subtle shift? By making our engineering roots abundantly clear and showing people that we’ve built a secure product that has something in it for them, without ever telling them how to use it or giving an instruction manual. (Can anyone say TL;DR?)

Our recent rebrand focuses on the concept of engineering revolution, one step at a time. The primary way we’re communicating the shift visually on our website, app, and signage is through a series of engineering schematics. Step-by-step animations of how to pay with a phone scroll from schematic to real life, showing consumers that it’s dead simple to do. That, in fact, they already know exactly how to pay with their phones. Nothing new to learn here, just start doing it.





Two other big concerns consumers have with trying something new (besides, “Am I doing this right?”) are almost always, “Is this safe?” and “What’s in it for me?” Before we started banking online, or auctioning off our vintage dental floss collections online, or posting all the intimate details of how many sandwiches we’ve eaten online–first there was nervousness. Second, there was confusion about the benefits. Overcoming these two factors is a matter of education and critical mass (read: a bunch of other people have tried it and came out alive).