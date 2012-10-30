What Are The Scariest Things In Your Office?

For years, I consulted a top public relations firm that was housed in the Esperson Building, the first high rise building constructed in Houston. Known for its ghost , no one wanted to be the first one to arrive or the last person working after hours in this building.

The Esperson ghost appeared to be friendly, never causing much of a problem other than the occasional shadow, burst of cold air, or slammed door. I always thought it was the original owner of the building just making sure everything was OK. In fact, there are much scarier things in an office than a ghost.

A very unscientific poll (yes, I asked my Facebook friends), uncovered the scariest things in an office, from least to most terrifying:

1.The ‘borrower’ who never brings anything back.

2.The secretive, untrusting boss, who closes the door for everything.

3.The copier.

4.The coworker who fights with his or her significant other or discusses gross medical issues loudly on the phone for all to hear.