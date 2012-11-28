Finding Your Way Through The Patent Process: One Entrepreneur’s Story

After spending three years in law school, the complicated jargon in legal documents started to make sense and navigating a complex court system no longer seemed intimidating. But none of my training equipped me for the long and frustrating process of pursuing a U.S. patent as a young entrepreneur.

In 2004, I decided to pursue a patent for the adaptive technology behind the bar exam prep program I developed after my third year of law school. The software, which automatically adjusts to students’ strengths and weaknesses, is unlike any other program on the market–so I assumed the patent approval process would be fairly straightforward.

That was eight years ago. The United States Patent and Trademark Office finally sent me a notice of allowance in September, essentially approving my application pending payment of an issue fee. But I’m guessing other small business owners throw in the towel much sooner and never receive protection for their ideas. Or they’re so skeptical of the system that they never even try.

Here are four lessons I learned during my prolonged patent battle that I hope will help other entrepreneurs navigate a system foreign even to most attorneys.

Prepare for a long and expensive process. While some inventions receive a patent quickly, my application slowly worked its way through the patent office even as I practiced my idea and built a company around it. That’s not to say AdaptiBar didn’t offer a proprietary and innovative product; it’s just that we had to work hard to make our case for why and how our product deserves the legal protection that a patent provides.

We had to document how our program differed from the ideas covered by existing patents. We got rejected based on technicalities such as the details of our drawings. We had to revise, revise, revise based on the patent examiner’s feedback and keep going back until we got it right.

On average, it takes three years from the filing date for the patent office to rule on an application. And if it gets rejected, as mine did several times, the amendment process can drag on for years–assuming you have the perseverance to continue. In the end, I spent around $20,000 in application and attorney fees, a small expense compared to what other entrepreneurs often face. I benefitted from my existing network of attorneys, which brings me to my second point.