Bing Elections Site Gives Microsoft A Political Presence

Microsoft has joined the political fray with Bing Elections . The site launched this morning, with interactive maps, videos, state-by-state trackers and has its own social media section, thanks to partnerships with Twitter and Facebook.

Punditry is supplied by Politico, HuffPo, and AP, and there’s even a selector that allows you to filter your news to make it as rabidly rightwing, liberally left, or straight-down-the-center as you can bear. In short, it’s a thoughtful site, but does it come too late in the game to make an impact? Google’s election campaign cantered skittishly off the starting blocks at the beginning of the year, with YouTube live-streaming all four of the presidential and vice-presidential debates this month.