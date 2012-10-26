advertisement
The New York Times’s Website Blocked In China Following Wen Jibao Report

By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read

A report by the New York Times identifying assets held by Wen Jiabao’s family has resulted in its website being blocked in China. The newspaper has produced a nifty flowchart/family tree that reveals that Wen’s mother is sitting on $120 million of investments, and that his brother, son, and brother-in-law have all benefited from their family connections.

A page on the BBC on the censorship was, itself, blocked, with the Chinese state calling the NYT report a “smear.” Posts by users on Sina Weibo were also removed. Such a move is not without precedent. Earlier this year, Bloomberg revealed the wealth held by family of Wen’s successor, Xi Jinping. It too was blocked.

