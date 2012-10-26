Apple’s Apology To Samsung: We’re Cool, You’re Not

Update: A court of appeal in the U.K. has just reprimanded Apple over the acknowledgement post it had been ordered to publish (note–not “apology”), stating that Apple wasn’t compliant with the original punitive ruling. It must now, within 48 hours, republish the statement on its front page instead of via a small hyperlink on the front page, in at least 11-point font, and change the wording–which had added to the details the original ruling required. This ia another tiny detail in the fight with Samsung and, according to the Guardian, it’s because the appeal judges “indicated that they were not pleased” with Apple’s original statement. You can choose your own conclusion as to whether Apple was merely being clever or overly cheeky by noting the personal nature of the judge’s complaint.

Remember earlier this month, when Apple lost its appeal in the U.K. against Samsung for a High Court ruling earlier this year? Well, on the bottom of the home page of Apple’s U.K. website is a little linky that says “Samsung/Apple judgment.” Click on that and up comes a linguistic masterclass in how to say sorry without, um, saying, er, sorry.

The letter, which will be visible on the site for a month, starts off with the usual legal guff. And the next para is a direct quotation from the judge’s rulings. The iPad, it surmises, is a “cool design.” And then, onto the third, talking about Samsung’s products. They, apparently, “are not cool.” Then there’s more legalese, with a zinger in the final paragraph. We may have lost this one, to paraphrase Apple, but go to Germany, because that’s where Samsung were found guilty of gadget plagiarism. SO THERE. (Samsung are probably too busy celebrating record profits to care.)

Perhaps this is how they should have done it.