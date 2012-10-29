7 Time-Proven Strategies for Dealing With Information Overload

“At present in the world there are about 55,000 scientific journals publishing about 1,200,000 articles a year. Also about 60,000 books and 100,000 other research reports are issued annually . The sheer physical bulk of scientific and technical publications appearing in the United States has doubled approximately every 20 years since 1800.”

The researcher then counsels that “since people can’t blow a fuse…they must adjust.”

A recent blog post? A new best seller? Hardly. These statements were written in 1962 by James G. Miller, the director of the Mental Health Research Institute at the University of Michigan, in a study entitled, “Information Input Overload.”

Even in that age pre-dating personal computers, the Internet, and iPads, people were overloaded by information. The advent of digital information and communication technologies has just made the problem far more acute. Berkeley economists Hal Varian and Peter Lyman estimated in 2003, that it would take about 30 feet of books to contain the amount of information generated for each person on the planet in a single year.

More recently, researchers W. Russell Neuman, Yong Jin Park, and Elliot Panek estimated that the amount of information available to a typical American household has increased by an order of magnitude between 1960 and 2005. The researchers looked at the amount of information outlets available to a typical household over time, such as TV, radio, print media, telephone, and more recently the Internet. They then calculated how much time people had to consume these media. The study found that in 1960, the number of ‘media minutes available’ divided by ‘number of minutes of actual consumption’ was 82. By 2005, that number grew to 884. The study, entitled, “Tracking the Flow of Information into the Home: 1960-2005” concludes, rather dryly, that the challenge of dealing with all this new level of information overload is “in our view… not a human-scale cognitive challenge.” It’s a challenge we can’t ignore, since information has become such a central part of our personal and professional lives. And because overload leads to performance degradation, stress, and depression, it is imperative we find effective ways to cope.

What can we do to deal with the information tide? Miller in his 1962 study provides some extremely effective strategies for dealing with overload; strategies that in some cases work just as well today as they did in the 1960s. Here are Miller’s seven strategies for dealing with information overload, updated for the times: