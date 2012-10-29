As Pandora Evolves, Simplicity Battles A Feature For Everyone

Pandora CTO Tom Conrad insists his number one priority is to make the best playlists in the world. But he’s also aware that users increasingly expect more than a simple music-listening experience from their music apps.

Nowhere are these competing priorities more difficult to balance than on the small screen of a mobile device. On Monday, he and Pandora will release their best attempt: Pandora 4.0 for Android and iOS.





The new apps include the extras Pandora has added to its website throughout the years such as song lyrics, profile pages, and integrations with popular social networks. But it downplays features that aren’t core to the Pandora listening experience in favor of preserving a simple experience.

Menu items such as “feed” and “profile,” for instance, aren’t visible within the radio listening experience. Instead they’re accessed by clicking a subtle icon in the corner.





“If we’re going to make a mistake,” Conrad tells Fast Company, “I’d rather meet people who say, boy I wish I could learn more about artists on Pandora, or I wish I could make a profile for myself on Pandora, or I wish I could share songs to Facebook and Twitter on Pandora, and to say, oh, let me show you how to do that, rather than lose users in that experience.”

He adds: “It’s that kind of thing of making sure that the tip of the iceberg that sits above the iceberg of the water delivers the core differentiating experience of Pandora, and then having all of this ability sitting there underneath the water for people who want to explore more.”

A service that puts together Internet radio stations was more than anyone had thought to ask for in 2000, when Pandora was founded. But competitors in Internet radio have since emerged with a wide range of offerings. Songza offers human-curated playlists. Subscription services such as Spotify and Rdio have plugged into social discovery. Microsoft already entered the streaming game with Xbox Music, and Apple is reportedly preparing to do the same (a Pandora representative said the company did not comment on competitive moves).