When it comes to innovation, entrepreneurship gets a lot of attention. But every day, people are generating new products and business models within established companies as well. This so-called intrapreneurship may seem cushier–after all, a corporate parent eliminates some risks of a startup–but it’s often a challenging and delicate proposition.

The corporate environment can be complicated; as a result, the intrapreneur’s playbook is just as attuned to balancing interests as it is to disruptive innovation. Here are some tips for making your big ideas a reality, without rocking the corporate boat (too much).

Good intrapreneurs manage expectations–downward.

Entrepreneurs get nothing but upside from widespread buzz about their hot new ventures; but for an intrapreneur, too much hype, too soon, can be detrimental.

Within a corporation, big promises often attract the attention of higher-ups, and it’s a lot harder to innovate freely when the guy who signs your checks is breathing down your neck.

In early stages, always drive home that your new product, service, or business line is a pilot. Be clear that your work is preliminary, experimental and focused on assessing opportunities, traction, and risk. Set clear parameters–a prototype, test engagements with customers, etc.–and keep everyone focused on evaluating that near-term goal. “Pilot” is code for “this may not work,” and you need that out; without that disclaimer, pressure may not only build on you, but other parts of your organization can also get ahead of themselves. You don’t want your sales team selling customers on a product that may not work, or your GM expecting revenue from an unproven concept. Don’t promise the moon too early.

Good intrapreneurs are systematic and stage the risk.

The value of pilots is tied to the broader importance of staging a venture systematically. Entrepreneurs sometimes have the freedom to cobble together something cool, roll it out, and see what happens; but intrapreneurs’ actions have implications on an established business, and can’t put that business at risk without a sufficiently large pay-off.