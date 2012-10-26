Mepedia: LinkedIn For The Desperately Unemployed Generation

The average LinkedIn user is 44. Therein lies the tragedy of trying to navigate the white-collar social network as a member of the Desperately Unemployed Generation.

So Mepedia is trying to become “the LinkedIn for millennials,” by creating a networking site that, if the scruffy tattooed gentleman on its splash page has any say, is for the young and hip only.

The site, created by marketing guru Tom Hayes, certainly feels like it would be appealing to a younger userbase. Rather than focusing just on making career connections, Mepedia breaks up its network to showcase different parts of your overall persona. You can create different collections to keep track of people who are “Need To Hires,” and subjects you’re interested in such as “design” or “art.” A Path-style timeline lets you track a person’s activities, whether that’s a track they listened to or updates they made to their portfolio or resume. And instant networking tools let you connect to others immediately.

A Mepedia spokesperson says the site is attempting to provide a solution for tech-oriented young people who just don’t know how to apply their Internet savvy to finding a job.

The site’s currently accepting sign-ups, but it’s not open yet–a spokesperson says it will go into beta in the next month–but Fast Company got a look at some early mockups, below:













[Image: Flickr user dgies]