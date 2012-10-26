How Obama And Romney Each Built A “Brand Of You”

Politicians tend to be masters at personal branding, especially once they reach the presidential (or presidential-hopeful) level. In doing research for my book , I found politicians as astute at personal branding as Hollywood celebrities are. Look at the political campaign process as a series of high-stakes, intense “job interviews” by the best of class–which is easy to do during televised debates and seemingly endless public campaign stops–and you’ll find personal branding lessons that you can apply in business.

Here are my top 3 personal branding take-aways from the 2012 presidential race:

1.Have a clear value proposition that differentiates you from others.

Personal branding is not just about defining your brand, it’s about defining the benefits of your approach and how you are different, even better, than others. In the debates, Mitt Romney built his value proposition around a pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda for middle-class Americans. And he branded President Obama as a failed leader with job-killing policies. In contrast, President Obama positioned himself as the true leader of the middle class and branded Romney as the leader of the one percent.

Takeaway: Make sure that you can brand yourself in a sentence. Your brand sentence is your differentiator that captures the essence of your brand identity. It should describe your value proposition–the value you bring that’s different from what others bring. For example, an innovative sales executive in new media described her brand this way, “I reimagine underperforming assets across the converging worlds of Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and Wall Street.”

2.Realize that style and personality count as much as substance.

Likability is important for politicians as well as brands. In the branding world, the Q Score is a measure of a brand’s or celebrity’s likability, and a high Q Score gives them a pricing premium in the marketplace. Likability is important for people too, whether you are interviewing for a job, making a sales call, or interacting in a meeting. Above all, you need to project energy, openness, and connection, and your body language and facial expressions can help you do all three.

In the first debate, Obama was roundly criticized for his low-energy delivery style and aloof demeanor. He seemed listless and didn’t make eye contact much with Romney or the television audience. Obama was clearly not on top of his game. Bottom line, he didn’t seem that likeable or even appear presidential, and it hurt him in the polls afterwards until he got on the offensive with an energetic, authoritative speaking and debating style that had always characterized his brand. Likewise, early in the campaign, Romney was dogged by an image of being an elitist, which made him hard for many people to like or even relate to. Yet Romney’s authoritative yet engaging style in the first debate completely changed perceptions and made him seem more likable and more presidential. And his more likable personal image propelled him forward in the polls.

Takeaway: Like it or not, style counts as much or even more than substance, particularly a likable style that people can identify with. Realize that you’re always onstage, whether it’s a small stage in a one-to-one meeting or a large stage presenting to a large group. Actors and performers not only practice through weeks of rehearsals, they do a mental rehearsal along with other preparatory exercises before they go onstage. The goal is to get in the right frame of mind to “become one with the audience.” Great actors and presenters engage the hearts and minds of an audience. So speak colloquial English. Don’t read your talk. Internalize it. Talk personally, not formally. If you are in front of a large group, select different audience members in the four quadrants of the room and look them in the eye. That way, everyone will think you are talking directly to them.