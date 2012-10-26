Think First, Tweet Later

Never before has it been so simple to engage our customers and share information. With the rapid development of social media and mobile technologies, most of which are free and easy to use, it now takes just a few seconds to tweet about services or post a product photo on Facebook. But such reactive or “fast-twitch” marketing isn’t always a good thing.

Savvy business leaders know the grim statistics about consumers being flooded with marketing messages: The average person sees over 5,000 a day. Companies must work even harder to break through all of that noise but that doesn’t mean they more marketing. Success comes from doing smarter marketing.

The other day, I had a strategy session with the CEO of a biotech startup. His company is about to launch a mobile app to help people better manage their type-2 diabetes and share medical information with their doctors. Marketing is at the core of his overall business strategy. Right out of the gate, he’s infusing marketing into everything he’s doing, from business development activities with angel investors to partner strategies with globally recognized pharmaceutical brands. He has a clear vision of where he wants the company to go and is using marketing every step of the way to help meet his business goals.

It takes a small investment of time up front to be as strategic with your marketing as you are with your business. That’s a challenge for some business leaders, especially in our fast-paced culture. We’re led to believe we do our best when we fly by the seat of our pants, reacting to every new opportunity and situation that crops up. We convince ourselves going with our gut means that we’re on top of our game. This isn’t always the case. Improvisation has its place but delivering a well-rehearsed, five-star performance is equally impressive.

Marketing can’t be an afterthought. Here are a few of the most common mistakes businesses make when it comes to marketing:

Overachieving

Desperately seeking the secret to marketing nirvana, some entrepreneurs try a little–or a lot–of everything and anything. They randomly pin pictures on Pinterest, produce videos for YouTube and launch Groupon campaigns. With no strategic approach, quantity becomes a poor substitute for quality. Marketing efforts are spread too thin, unable to deliver the right results.

Over-obsessing

Another mistake made by business leaders is putting all of their marketing eggs into one basket. They get obsessed with a tool or technique and social media is at the top of the fixation list right now. Many companies think it’s the absolute best way to reach people. It isn’t. According to a Gallup poll of roughly 20,000 social media users, corporate social media is often the least effective at influencing people’s opinions, especially potential customers. Personal recommendations from friends and family still rule when it comes to promoting your products and services.