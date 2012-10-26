Presumed Guilty: Do You Manage By Fear?

You see it all the time at small businesses: managers who assume that the vast majority of employees will screw up, steal, or purposely scuttle the company’s objectives.

Just look at the surveillance cameras proliferating in workplaces. Some companies are now requiring that job applicants hand over their Facebook passwords. And these are just the most obvious examples.

Many managers employ a command-and-control approach, standing over employees, screaming when they make mistakes, precisely because they don’t trust them. Such managers also promulgate detailed policies that allow little room for employees to figure things out independently. And when it comes to certain groups of employees, such as teenagers, managers make quick negative judgments based on their clothing or grooming choices.

You might interpret a “presumed guilty” mentality as healthy vigilance on the part of managers. In fact, it makes for a degraded workplace experience seething with suspicion, doubt, conflict, and negativity. Companies wind up with unengaged employees who perform poorly and leave at a frightful pace. As a result, these organizations become less resilient; when things go wrong, they go wrong in a much bigger way.

My small business, a chain of two local pizza restaurants in suburban Chicago, is among the top 10 busiest independent pizza chains in the United States as measured in per-unit sales. Our margins are often twice those of the average pizza joint, while employee turnover is less than 20 percent per year in an industry that averages 150 percent. Employee theft is rare, and engagement is high–and that’s with a workforce composed primarily of teenagers. The reason for our success: we don’t presume team members guilty. And we don’t manage by fear and command-and-control.

Fighting the urge to lock employees down and control their every move, we put systems and processes in place that allow employees to behave independently, prove themselves, and make important learning mistakes. But we don’t just leave employees to themselves. We also track their performance, providing data-based feedback with an eye toward helping them grow and serve our purpose better. Ultimately, we teach employees to monitor their own performance and that of the business, and to come up with ideas for improvement. We call the comprehensive approach “trust-and-track.”

Over the past 17 years, we’ve re-tooled our entire company to remove elements of command-and-control and incorporate trust-and-track. Do we really need all those policy and procedure manuals for every job? In our training for each position, we start with the desired work product in mind, working backwards to define a few specific expectations for each step. But we also define a number of areas where employees can craft their own solutions or methods to get the job done.