Latest BuzzFeed Listicle Contributor: President Obama

Our presidential candidates’ fondness for numbering their points during debates makes them sound like talking listicles. But the Obama campaign is the first to place one of those listicle-style presentations in its native environment: BuzzFeed.

Meet BuzzFeed’s first paid political content: “4 Ways President Obama Will Strengthen The Middle Class.”

It was only a matter of time.

The content underneath the listicle title is a commercial made for television. But the title is all BuzzFeed, and it’s similar to how candidates have actually explained their positions. Candidates talk like BuzzFeed writes.

Here’s how Obama put his position on Israel during the latest debate:

“..what I’ve done throughout my presidency and will continue to do is, number one, make sure that these countries are supporting our counterterrorism efforts.



Number two, make sure that they are standing by our interests in Israel’s security, because it is a true friend and our greatest ally in the region.

Number three, we do have to make sure that we’re protecting religious minorities and women because these countries can’t develop unless all the population, not just half of it, is developing.”