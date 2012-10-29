Workplace Dos and Don’ts For Election Week

Don’t tell your employees whom they have to vote for or threaten their jobs if they do not vote for your choice of candidate. We don’t do that in the USA.

Do try to listen. If we all listened to each other more, we would find many more points of agreement.

Do encourage everyone to vote. It is the most important voice we have in the United States of America.

Do encourage civil discussion. Remember, this is an election, not a football game.

Do give your employees extra time during early voting or on Election Day to vote. Do let them know they can come in late, leave early, or take a longer lunch to vote. Don’t dock their pay for this extra time.

Don’t express your negative opinion about the candidates. You never know whom you might offend.

Don’t berate others for their choice.

Do keep it civil if a political conversation is inevitable; explain why you like your candidate not why you dislike the other one.