Facebook Reveals Final Price For Instagram

The final price for Facebook’s acquisition of sepia/fuzzy/’70s retro-tinged photo-app Instagram has been revealed at $715 million: $300 million in cash and the rest in shares. You can see the details in sharp focus on the firm’s Form 10-Q , filed last night.

Here’s how the shares break down: 12 million vested shares of Class B common stock will go to “non-employee stockholders” or investors, while 11 million un-vested shares will go to Instagram’s employees, vesting over a three-year period. The $285 million shaved off the original price is due to the decline in value of Facebook’s share price.