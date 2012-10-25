Zynga’s New Game: A Bet On Real-Money Gambling

Alongside its third-quarter earnings report yesterday, Zynga announced an interesting but not altogether surprising partnership with bwin.party, one of the largest online real-money gaming operators, to bring users in the U.K. a host of games they will be able to play using (and potentially winning) cold, hard, real cash.

Zynga joins competitors in the space such as Big Fish, which in August announced it would start letting U.K. players cash out on casino games. It’s worth nothing that Zynga’s old ball and chain, Facebook, also announced in August it would partner with Gamesys, a U.K.-based online gambling operator, to let 18+ players of its Bingo Friendzy app play for cash.

Through the bwin.party partnership, Zynga says its real-money games service across the pond will bring 180 online casino games, including slots, roulette, and blackjack, to the U.K.–where online gambling is legal, unlike in the United States–in the first half of 2013. The company says to also expect a real-money version of Poker, as well as a FarmVille-branded slots game.

“Partnering with an established leader like bwin.party is a strategic and prudent way for us to enter a key RMG market while giving local players the real money games they’ve been asking us for,” Zynga’s corporate and business development EVP Barry Cottle said in a statement.

Zynga CEO Mark Pincus has made it known for a while that the social games company would eventually move into the real-money space. In August, the Wall Street Journal reported Zynga was investing in lobbying efforts in Washington, D.C., and California to bring real-money gambling stateside.

Zynga’s signaled interest in the real-money games space makes sense for its bottom line. According to bwin.party, the global online casino market is expected to reach $8 billion by 2015, while a BI Intelligence report pegs the social gaming market at $5 billion in the same period. When you’re raking in more revenue per individual user, versus the pennies-on-the-dollar monthly returns from massively popular social games such as Words With Friends, it’s helpful not to have to depend on revenue streams such as advertiser spending, which Zynga reported was down 24% in the last quarter. (Though some industry experts say similar deals tend to drive little revenue for the brand–in this case, Zynga–after both the operator and the affiliates through which it distributes the branded games claim their respective shares.)