Creating A Winning B2B Integrated Marketing Campaign

Consider of story of Lincoln Financial Group, a traditionally sales-centric organization, which over the last year also became a marketing maven. The 106-year-old financial services, insurance, and annuities company roared out with a new integrated marketing campaign that has turned it into a media and marketing darling. Among other kudos, the company in September 2012 was named Communicator of the Year by the Business Marketing Association of New York.

Credit Jamie DePeau, the company’s corporate chief marketing officer, who came on board about a year ago from TIAA-CREF and brought a strategic marketing focus with her. While Lincoln was already tacking in a new direction before DePeau took the helm, DePeau introduced an integrated marketing approach to PR, advertising, and social media.

Lincoln Financial had previously conducted research showing that the more people take charge of their lives, including their finances, the better they feel about the direction of their lives.

Based on insights from that research, Lincoln Financial, working with its agency, gyro, developed a “Chief Life Officer” campaign geared to empowering consumers by appealing to their optimism and ability to take charge of their lives. Previously, Lincoln, which sells its products through intermediaries such as employers, advisers, and agents, had focused its sights on the middlemen rather than the end user consumer.

“On launch day, our new campaign promoted everyone to chief executive officer of his or her own life. Someone we call the “Chief Life Officer,” said DePeau. “It recognizes the fact that our lives are in many ways like businesses. We’re in charge of making big decisions, managing finances and keeping employee morale positive. The main message we wanted to get across is that you’re the boss of your life, and Lincoln Financial is here to help you take charge. “

Following on the heels of the launch DePeau commissioned additional research. To Lincoln Financial’s surprise, consumers, in particular women, questioned in the MOOD of America Survey expressed more optimism about their abilities to control their futures than Lincoln had anticipated. In fact, the MOOD survey showed that three-quarters of women said they are optimistic about the future compared to two-thirds of men.