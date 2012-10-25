Another Blow For BlackBerry’s Battle For Beltway Belts

A longstanding ally of Research in Motion, the U.S. government has dealt the BlackBerry maker a punishing new defeat in its battle for Beltway belts.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) is terminating its contract with RIM, Reuters reported this week. It “can no longer meet the mobile technology needs of the agency,” according to an ICE statement.

But now ICE plans to spend $2.1 million to outfit its more than 17,600 employees not with BlackBerries but with iPhones.

“The iPhone services will allow these individuals to leverage reliable, mobile technology on a secure and manageable platform in furtherance of the agency’s mission,” ICE explained.

It isn’t the only government agency to break ranks with RIM recently, even as the company plans the release of its new BB10 smartphone in 2013.

Earlier this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced it would begin buying iPhones for some employees, too, and the National Security Administration released SE Android, its own secure version of the Google operating system.

The brick-like smartphone came to symbolize a civic lack of style.

The BlackBerry has held a grip on business types since it launched in 1999. Wall Street traders were some of the earliest adopters. Banks trusted the handheld email device’s reliability because RIM built its own network of servers to contain and distribute data. And after 9/11, a new market emerged: An influx of homeland-security cash was earmarked to buy equipment for first responders and military officials. As a result, BlackBerrys multiplied on the waistbands of workaholic D.C. types. The brick-like smartphone came to symbolize a civic lack of style.