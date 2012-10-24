No One Expects The Apple iMac

Apple’s media event on Tuesday included many pieces of hardware, and with two whole new iPads to talk about it could be mistaken for a tablet news day. But among the releases, Apple showed its new iMac. It’s easy to overlook what this machine may mean.

Back in 1998 Apple debuted the original iMac. It was bold, it was surprising, it was very future-facing. Its colorful exterior and curved body was a huge contrast to chunky beige-box desktop PCs. By suggesting it was the first “legacy free” PC, because it ditched a 3.5-inch floppy drive and older IO systems for a DVD drive (quickly updated to a futuristic slot-loading version) and a USB connection, Apple distanced it from nearly all its peers. The “i,” later used and abused for other Apple products, meant “Internet” and “Individual” in an era when the Net was unknown to many, and PCs were fiddly, tricky systems that on the whole couldn’t rival the iMac’s out-of-the-box simplicity.

Over the next 13 years Apple took that idea of simplicity even further, marking the iMac as perhaps Apple’s most avant garde design. Each generation was in some way simpler, with unnecessary features carved out.





This opened Apple up to much criticism, with many an argument that Apple was putting design ahead of sense or technology–you couldn’t even get into more recent iMacs to boost the CPU or change out the graphics card. But it worked, and many of Apple’s peers copied the iMac’s ethic, even with more powerful workstation PC design. And it sold by the boatload: As of January this year, iMacs–a single class of PC from a single maker–constituted one in three of all all-in-one PCs sold. And all-in-one PC sales began to soar a while back, and continue to do so this year…even as the overall PC market slumps.

Which brings us to today’s iMac. And, possibly, a full stop.

That’s because Apple’s carved out almost everything extraneous from this machine. As we’ve long suspected, Apple’s ditched the internal DVD drive because it’s deemed this storage medium is at an end. This choice allowed the design team to make the machine thinner still. More thinness came from a screen technology rethink that led to a highly laminated design which eliminated air gaps between the LCD and glass.

The new hybrid “Fusion” storage is a blend of SSD and HDD and is a hint at the end of spinning hard disks, which also take up much space inside PCs. The entire chassis has been engineered to be thin, tapering to such a carefully calculated thin edge that from some angles it probably looks like the iMac is just floating in the air (and even in its circuitry-covering bulge it’s still very slender). There’s no ugly vents, no stickers, few holes, no breaks in its exterior. Even the manufacturing processes, full of tech phrases like plasma deposition and friction stir welding, are all about making the iMac chassis seamless and thin.