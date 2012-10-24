For Brands, 2012 Is The Year Of The Story. So Who’s Telling It Best?

The power of stories has become a part of our cultural dialogue. From articles in Fast Company to The New York Times, and applied across different topics from sports to business to marketing, story is the genre of choice for 2012. In fact, Direct Marketing News forecasted this to be “the year of the story,” and London-based agency BergHind Joseph identified it as a trend among the Global Fortune 500, even dubbing its 2012 Global Players study, “The Power of Storytelling.” We also find companies such as Nike, Google, Kimberly-Clark, and 3M, among others, using storytelling as a means of communication and leadership.

When it comes to brands and marketing, the application of story now needs to go beyond the traditional and ubiquitous tool of brand story; rather, it’s about engaging consumers in a brand’s stories and using the construct of stories and storytelling to create powerful connections. While the transition to digital media drove a focus toward content, today with ever more social tools and communication media, there’s a need for cohesive and meaningful connections in a marketing world that is now labeled “always on,” demanding more of brand communication. This is where story comes into play.

Why stories? It seems we’re all catching on to their effectiveness in connecting with people. When information is communicated in story form, we seem to remember it better and be affected by it more deeply. Brands are telling these stories across a number of different mediums–from packaging to video to visual and verbal content.

Take, for instance, Paper Passion, a new perfume born out of the collaboration of a fragrance house, Wallpaper* magazine, a book publisher, and Karl Lagerfeld. Starting with the name to the packaging, this product story is told in a luxurious way, romanticizing the written word in this day of everything digital. As Karl Lagerfeld himself said, “The smell of a freshly printed book is the best smell in the world.” The perfume has been formulated to have the smell of freshly printed books, and the packaging as a book itself further enhances the storyline. Packaging is a tangible, powerful medium to tell a brand and product story while it literally rests in the consumer’s hands.

Videos have been a key storytelling vehicle since the advent of the Internet and YouTube. One that’s getting accolades this year is Lego’s video, “The Lego Story,” which celebrates its 80th anniversary. The beautifully designed video tells the story of the company’s inventor, the family’s legacy, values, and commitment to product quality and children’s education, in a series of vignettes. GE and Boeing are two companies that are known to have websites full of videos and communication, such as GE Reports and Boeing’s product videos, that tell powerful stories of the companies’ histories and products.

Beyond verbal storytelling, the written word is the most common form stories have taken. With regard to brands, these stories often get created in the form of content. Given the approach, such efforts are starting to be defined as brand journalism and brand narratives. One way to storytell is through the curation of content. For example, HSBC, given its focus on global companies, curates information that is intended for companies that plan on international expansion, creating content that builds a storyline consistent with its mission. American Express’s Open Forum is another such branded content site that provides significant value to small business owners, while telling a story of how the company is a trusted, reliable business partner to these entities.

Some advocate that telling stories through visuals is that much more impactful than other mediums. The growth and interest in Pinterest over the last two years is one such proofpoint. Tumblr is another, with its addition of Storyboard earlier this year, which combines stories told through a combination of visuals and other media. While turned into a video, Canon created a project wholly consistent with its brand and product line called Project Imagin8ion. Starting with eight photos (visuals) taken by Canon users, the company enlisted Ron Howard to create a short film inspired by these selections. The project itself is a story, telling about the winners and the photos themselves, the selection process, the making of the video, and even its premiere. Project Imagin8ion is an example of visual storytelling that engages its consumer base through an engaging medium and supports Canon’s desire to associate the brand with creativity and imagination.