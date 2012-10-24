Material Wrld: A Social Fashion Site Where The Clothes Are For Sale

Imagine you could point your phone at a stylish woman on the subway in order to purchase the shoes she’s wearing. That would be awesome. It would also be creepy.

A new website called Material Wrld transforms style envy into commerce–no subway stalking required. Stylish folks, who for now are handpicked by the site’s staff, upload photos of their prized wardrobe items into “closets.” Though they can include pieces solely for the sake of showing off, what differentiates the site from typical fashion blogging tools is that they can also sell them.

Shoppers, meanwhile, follow the closets they like for updates about new items.





It’s not quite a pure marketplace like eBay, though WWD did recently call the site “Fashion’s New eBay.”

And it’s not quite like the myriad of recently launched fashion-sharing sites such as Thre.ad, Kaleidoscope, and Snapette that cater to fashonistas who like to broadcast their sense of style.

Rather, it’s a smart combination of the two.

“Our huge advantage over eBay is that maybe you don’t know exactly what you want to buy,” says Rie Yano, who cofounded the site with Jie Zheng. User-curated content serves as a bridge to a sale.