5 Of The Best App-Ternatives To Apple’s Apps

Apple’s home-baked Maps application taught many iPhone users a new way of using Apple products: Don’t assume Apple has the best application for you . Apple went so far as to apologize and recommend alternative maps applications from competitors . What if crowd-pleasing alternatives existed for other core iPhone and iPad apps, and you had a list of them, ready to install?

Those Apple app-ternatives do exist, but Apple’s not about to create an App Store category for them. Luckily, we have a list right here of what are determined to be some of the best alternatives to your iOS device’s calendar, email, notes, and alarm apps.

First, a mild warning: The universal drawback to any non-standard iPhone app is that any other app that connects to them–such as Siri making calendar appointments or setting alarms, or apps giving you an “Send via email” option–will defer to the built-in Apple app. In most cases, that’s okay, because those are one-shot screens, and you’re syncing all your data to an outside server, in any case. But no app is actually a true replacement, just a better interface.

With that in mind, let’s get tapping.

Calendar: Agenda

What’s wrong with Apple’s Calendar: For one thing, setting up a Google Calendar properly (with multiple calendars) requires onerous setup of a fake Exchange account through Google. The way the “Month” view doesn’t differentiate between insanely overstuffed days and those with a single 10-minute appointment bothers quite a few people. Calendar simply feels like an app for those with rather light, loose schedules.

What’s great about Agenda: If Daring Fireball author John Gruber thinks Agenda is better than Apple’s own Calendar, that’s something. Why? Because of its: “Thoughtful, clean, useful layout.” And the name implies Agenda’s focus: showing you what you have scheduled right now and coming up soon, from the moment you first launch the app. Agenda is extremely easy to set up, because it grabs its calendar settings from your phone’s settings, and its five different settings are easy and intuitive to swipe through.