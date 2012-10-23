Fast Company Is Looking For A Digital Account Specialist

Fast Company, the hot consumer business magazine with a focus on creativity, innovation, and design, seeks an intelligent, dynamic, and energetic Digital Account Specialist .

The person will complete agency RFPs; Work closely with Digital Ad Operations on inventory (DSM/DFP) and trafficking issues; Will communicate campaign details/deliverables with client/agency contacts and manage the internal and external sales process; Will deliver and communicate closed sales orders to management and Ad Ops; Will analyze delivery data and offer optimization recommendations to sales reps and agencies; Will sit in on internal brainstorming sessions and provide ideas and solutions in the clients’ best interest.

Candidates should have knowledge of and be proficient in DART, DFP and DSM, Atlas, MediaVisor, MediaMind, iDesk and Omniture; Must be able to work and speak the tech/digital language and to work as a liaison with sales, marketing, and Digital Ad Operations; Must be very organized; An understanding of tech specs and production are pluses.

For immediate consideration please email your cover letter and resume to mmerwin@mansueto.com.

EOE

