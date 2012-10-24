It’s Time To Rethink Human Resources, The Key To Employee Morale

“Human resources.” When it comes to your career, those two words will ultimately influence whether you are hired or fired, have to relocate your family to move up or move out, and whether you receive a holiday bonus or that dreaded membership to the “Jelly of the Month Club” a la Clark Griswold. If there’s one area within a company that should focus solely on the “human” side of human resources, that should be it.

Big data and the perpetual pivot



But somewhere along the line everything started to change. Instead of seeing employees as people, some companies started to think of them purely as resources or commodities. That might not sound too bad until you start to think about some of the other resources that are out there–coal? wind? water? machinery? Don’t get me wrong, those are all great. I’m just not sure you’d want to be grouped in with them when the powers that be are making decisions that will directly impact you both professionally and personally.

Putting the “human” back in human resources



Companies have to make tough choices. And some of those will undoubtedly involve their employees. When that happens, it’s critically important for both morale and talent retention to evaluate everyone on your team as individual contributors–not line items on a spreadsheet, percentages, or some predetermined dollar amount.

Instead of focusing solely on “the numbers,” companies must take a more holistic approach to broader staffing issues by looking at 360 feedback, performance reviews, and the impact those changes will have on specific departments and the organization based on each individual.

The ills of human resources and the rise of the free agent workforce



Human resources needs get back to what it was intended to be–an area dedicated to attracting and retaining the best employees by providing a healthy work environment, opportunities for career and professional growth, and a “human” approach to the way organizations think about staffing. If and when that fails, employee morale usually isn’t too far behind.

We’re all free agents. Don’t let anyone tell you differently. In a corporate environment where employees are seen as resources, you have no choice but to think of yourself that way. If you’re lucky, you’ll avoid getting caught up in all of the layoffs and restructurings. In reality most employees are not much more than one performance review, bad boss, or corporate shakeup away from being shown the door.

Short-term fixes create long-term morale killers



Big data, the speed of information, and a ridiculously competitive global marketplace are forcing companies to pivot at the drop of a hat. Each economic downturn and dip in quarterly earnings has the potential to trigger a shockwave of headcount reductions and corporate restructurings that send hundreds if not thousands of employees into a tailspin. Some of those who are let go are poor performers. I get that. But a lot of others aren’t.