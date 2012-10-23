UN Anti-Terror Report Calls For More Internet Surveillance

A UN report entitled “ The Use Of The Internet For Terrorist Purposes ” (PDF) has set the organization against privacy campaigners. Released yesterday at a conference in Vienna, the 148-page document suggests more surveillance of the Internet, retention of data by ISPs, as well as an increase in mobile tracking.

The modern terrorist is aided, it says, by social media, VoIP providers like Skype and the file-sharing sites Dropbox and YouTube. Documents from a similar EU initiative, CleanIT, were leaked last month by privacy campaigners worried by the proposals of Internet filtering and virtual policing.

The report also cites the case of particle physicist Adlene Hicheur, a scientist at Cern, who was jailed earlier this year for his part in an Al Qaeda terror plot. In order to gather the evidence needed for a conviction, French police had to crack a quartet of encryption codes, track a sophisticated payments network, and smack down an IM encryption system.