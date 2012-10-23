Mystery Over Samsung’s Role in Apple’s Supply Chain

Samsung has poured cold water over yesterday’s claims that one of its oldest ties with Apple was to come to an end. The firms have enjoyed a relationship on the supply chain front for many years, with the Korean firm providing LCD screens for the U.S. firm’s devices.

The report claims that Samsung has tired of Apple’s strict price constraints and believes that orders from Amazon as well as increased demand from its own Samsung Electronics would fill the Apple-sized hole. But the Korean firm refuted this firmly. “Samsung Display has never tried to cut the supply for LCD panels to Apple,” it said sternly.

One Samsung-Apple supply chain which is no more, however, is that of mobile chips. And earlier this month one of Samsung’s leading lights in its chip architecture moved to Cupertino. GIven the intense ongoing patent spat, a loosening of the myriad ties between the two firms wouldn’t be illogical.