Livestrong And Armstrong Stick Together Through Foreseeable Future [Update]

[Update: The Associated Press cites a source claiming Lance Armstrong admitted on Monday during an interview with Oprah Winfrey to using performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France. The interview is scheduled to air Thursday on Winfrey’s network. The following story was originally published before Armstrong came clean on doping allegations.]

He stopped tweeting, but he didn’t disappear. On Saturday night, amid an onslaught of bad news and the dismantling of his once-storied cycling career, Lance Armstrong stood center stage at the Austin Convention Center. It was the 15th anniversary gala for Livestrong, the cancer foundation he’d founded. He wasn’t going to miss it or slink into the background.

“It’s been an interesting couple of weeks,” Armstrong told 1,500 Livestrong supporters. He sounded if he was going to make light of the scandal. He can be sarcastic that way. But he immediately edited himself. “It’s been a difficult couple of weeks for me, for my family, for my friends, for this foundation.”

Armstrong’s precipitous spiral began when the United States Anti-Doping Agency released a lengthy report following a two-year doping investigation. In the report Armstrong comes across as the Tony Soprano of cycling. According to former teammates, he orchestrated an elaborate scheme to use banned substances while winning the Tour de France an unprecedented seven times, bullying others to cheat to remain competitive and threatening anyone who broke the team’s code of silence. Last Wednesday Armstrong resigned as chairman of Livestrong (Normally a prolific tweeter, he hasn’t posted anything since linking to his official statement). The same day, Nike terminated his contract. Other sponsors followed suit.

How quickly did Armstrong’s cycling empire collapse? Just three weeks ago, he tweeted: “Had a great coupla days in Portland working with my great partners @Nike.”

Yesterday he was stripped of his Tour titles. The sport’s governing body, the International Cycling Union, announced it wouldn’t appeal the USADA’s ruling. After that, the loss of another longtime sponsor, Oakley, was almost an afterthought.

To those outside the Livestrong community, this past weekend’s festivities must seem surreal. The most discredited athlete in sports right now helped host a gala celebrating his foundation’s 15th anniversary, an event that raised $2.5 million and attracted several stars, including Robin Williams, Matthew McConaughey, and Sean Penn. Norah Jones performed. As you can see from the video clip posted above, Armstrong was greeted on stage with a standing ovation.