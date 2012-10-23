All About Apple’s 7.9-inch iPad Mini

The iPad Mini $329-$659, pre-order starts this Friday

LTE (4G wireless) and 802.11n Wi-Fi

7.9-inch screen, 7.2mm thick, .68 lbs

Dual-core A5 chip

FaceTime HD cam

.5 megapixel iSight camera on the back

10 hour battery life

Apple introduced a smaller version of its popular iPad today, the iPad Mini. What can you do with an iPad Mini that you can’t already do with an iPad? Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller asked that on stage, and many of you have the same question. His answer: Hold it in one hand. “Fantastic for kicking back and reading a magazine,” says Schiller. (Power user tip: Kick back and read Fast Company for your iPad.)

With a starting price of $329, Apple is not going to immediately undermine competing tablets from Amazon, Google, and now Microsoft. Yet it does represent a shift: “The iPad Mini is a harbinger of a different Apple–one that doesn’t just take big, risky swings to change the world but snags low-hanging fruit to appease board members, too,” says Mark Wilson in an article on our sister-site Co.Design.

And with a slew of other product announcements today, Apple is offering consumers a multiplicity of new toys for the holiday season.

Just how small is the iPad Mini? The screen is 7.9-inches diagonally and about as thin as a pencil, or 7.2mm. And it’s only .68 lbs.–that’s 53% lighter than the fourth generation iPad. As light as a pad of paper. And easy to hold in one hand, just like the Kindle.

The internals of the iPad Mini are largely the same as the iPad 2.

Should you buy an iPad Mini? Think back to when the first iPad came out… a lot of people didn’t think a tablet computer would have a place next to their iPhone and MacBook. A lighter, thinner iPad might seem extravagant, but turn out to be quite (one) handy–even though the Kindle Fire and Nexus 7 are less expensive devices with similar features.