Buystand Uses Wall Street Tricks To Find You A Better Price On A Snowboard

The first snow is right around the corner. You’ve already ponied up for your season pass or your mid-winter escape flight to Denver or your chunk of the cabin share you’ll be splitting with eight friends (plus the twitchy guy from ad sales). You desperately need a new snowboard, but your budget is static, so you’ll have to scan for a flash sale or discount code or go virtual dumpster diving through your email inbox cluttered with offers.

But what if you could name a reasonable price–say, 20% less than retail–and buy the snowboard of your dreams now from a willing retailer who’d just as soon sell it off at the beginning of the season as at the end? That’s the premise behind Buystand, an online marketplace for outdoor, fitness, and active apparel and gear that allows shoppers to set their preferred price and retailers to match it.

With its newly launched beta site, the Durham-based company aims to prove that a name-your-price platform can work.

“It helps people get the products that they want today instead of having to wait for them to go on some flash deal site,” says Buystand CEO Joe Davy, who founded big data analytics provider EvoApp.

Paying an agreeable price now instead of waiting for sales and deals to come along makes obvious sense for shoppers. But Buystand is banking on its appeal for retailers, as well.

“You sell more sooner, you make more money, it’s better for your bottom line and it clears your inventory faster,” Davy says of the ways retailers stand to benefit from making inventory available on his company’s platform.

Here’s how it works: Once on the site built by a team and advisory board that includes principals drawn from the retail, finance, and big data worlds, shoppers search for products from brands such as Burton, Vans, Puma, Merrell, and Salomon, among others. For items they want, shoppers can designate a price they’d be willing to pay. Buystand then trolls its inventory and either matches the shopper with a retailer willing to sell the item at that price or rejects the offer if no match is available. To prevent the inevitable attempts at gaming the system and encourage shoppers to propose realistic prices, Buystand only allows site users to make three offers on any one item within a 48-hour time period and actively monitors offers made for suspicious activity.