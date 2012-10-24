Tradesy Brings New Life To Your Closet By Helping You Sell It To Others

Tradesy , an e-commerce mobile app and website that launches today, is attempting to take the hassle out of selling online by making it easy for you to cash in on all those unwanted clothes in your closet.

CEO Tracy Dinunzio says she founded Tradesy to make the online selling experience as easy for the average woman as walking into her own closet and uploading photos of her unworn clothing to the site to start selling immediately, without having to worry about logistics, or what the site refers to as “the messy bits.”

“How do I package it? What’s it going to cost? Who should pay for it? These are all things the individual woman isn’t going to know how to manage,” Dinunzio says.

So Dinunzio, convinced more women weren’t selling online because there were too many steps involved to list items on sites such as eBay, designed Tradesy to tackle each of the three big pain points of online sellers: listing, shipping, and returns.





To create a free listing, for example, you simply take a photo of the item you want to sell, either with your smartphone via the mobile app or with a regular camera. When you upload your photo, Tradesy’s image-cleaning technology clears up the background image, leaving only your selling item in the frame. Then, you’re prompted to list at least four to six basic item details, such as size, designer, and condition. Finally, you can price your item using Tradesy’s pricing recommendation algorithm, which considers what’s currently selling and trending on Tradesy, as well as the item’s brand value, to suggest the best value.

Once you sell an item, Tradesy will send you a prepaid shipping kit with packaging materials, already addressed to the buyer. Tradesy has partnered with the United States Postal Service so a seller can simply drop their package off with her local postman.









And for buyers who are wary of purchasing damaged or counterfeit goods within a peer-to-peer resale market, Tradesy accepts returns and guarantees refunds if you ever end up with a knockoff. An internal messaging system on the site lets buyers and sellers communicate with each other directly, and Dinunzio says soon Tradesy will also offer a seller ratings and review system so you’ll be able to see feedback from other members.