Generation Flux Salon: What Does Talent Look Like In An Age Of Flux?

Welcome to the 21st century, an era when the old rules have changed and the new ones are evolving all the time. Share your strategies for navigating this era of chaos–and learn from some of the most successful members of the league of innovators dubbed Generation Flux by Fast Company editor-in-chief Robert Safian .

In an age of Flux, the business landscape is constantly changing. According to Box CEO Aaron Levie, “The three-month road map is about the best horizon you can think about coherently.” Generation Fluxers often disrupt their own careers before their careers get disrupted for them–so what does talent look like in a world where job descriptions are always mutating? General Electric CMO Beth Comstock, Rhode Island School of Design president John Maeda, Barbarian Group CEO Ben Palmer, BuzzFeed cofounder Jonah Peretti, Jump CEO Dev Patnaik, and Foodspotting cofounder Soraya Darabi are discussing the skills and training that they value most in the first installment of our Branch salon series.

