Oracle President Warns Of Future Data Storage Crisis

The President of Oracle has foretold of an explosion in data over the next few years. Mark Hurd , former top dog at HP, claims that the boom in mobile devices is causing an increase in data of up to 40 per cent each year, and may lead to problems regarding storage.

“Data is growing exponentially– in some cases by 35 to 40 per cent a year,” he told The Times. This is causing big problems for our customers and tremendous economic pressure. Most of our customers are trying to innovate while cutting costs.” Last month, Oracle announced it was to shift over into cloud computing, a sector the firm’s founder Larry Ellison had previously rubbished.