3 Practical Secrets Of Innovative Leaders

I first read Peter Senge’s book, The Fifth Discipline: the Art and Practice of the Learning Organization , in the mid 1990s. At the time I was working on the fledgling team behind a new initiative at the World Bank called “knowledge management,” which would later help earn the organization recognition as one of the World’s Most Admired Knowledge Enterprises .

I had never heard of Senge and was impressed by his approach. I shared the book with my boss, who said to me, “Why read when we can talk to the author?” Within a couple of weeks we were in sitting in Senge’s office in Cambridge discussing our organization’s plans in detail. This is the first secret of great innovation leaders: Talk to the right people. In addition, to get innovation right, leaders must clearly articulate the way forward and build informal partnerships that generate synergy.

Secret #1. Talk to the Right People

Your most important asset is your mind. Your experience, expertise, and know-how governs your understanding of what is possible, the options you see, the strategy you formulate, and your assessments of the environment around you. To expand your vision, meet with other minds! Make it a habit to identify and visit the people who will provide you with fresh ideas, key learning, new tactics, and strong strategies.

My World Bank group’s ability to quickly meet and learn from Senge greatly accelerated our success. We experienced significant gains in the year ahead and received international recognition for our program. Part of our triumph was due to finding and meeting with the people who could draw us into substantive conversations that expanded our thinking, provided valuable insights, and uncovered solutions to problems we were facing.

Secret #2. Articulate the Way Forward

People rely on their leaders to craft a vision of the future that makes sense and can guide their everyday decisions. Most of the leaders I have met improvise this activity and many do it badly. And yet articulating a rousing vision of the future isn’t difficult. It can be your secret super-power, if you just master three tactics:

Be explicit about your conclusions and how you came to them. Speak in terms people can understand and relate to. Do more than share judgment–provide insight to your reasoning.

Give people the opportunity to ask questions. Encourage diverse points of view and different backgrounds. Let people react, inquire, challenge, and extract the information they need to satisfy their understanding. Then you will be in the best position to move forward together.

Customize your message to your audience. Include something useful in their day-to-day work–utility helps information stick.

Communication is a crucial step toward coherent action. By clearly and repeatedly taking the time to spell out what you are trying to do you will build a base of informed actors to help you innovate.

Secret #3. Build Informal Partnerships that Generate Synergy

Leadership today is largely about identifying the partnerships that will lead to broad, powerful impact and growth. Let me be clear–I’m talking about supportive and symbiotic relationships here, not contractual business partnerships. There is a tremendous amount that can be done on the basis of mutual interest alone.