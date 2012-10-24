Shapeways’s New 3-D-Printing Factory Brings Manufacturing Jobs Into The Tech Scene

“I used to think CEOs who didn’t know how many people worked for them were full of it,” says Shapeways CEO Peter Weijmarshausen when asked to name the number of people he employees.

He thinks about it a second longer, adding up the employees in Shapeways’ Netherlands and New York City offices. “57.”

If all goes as planned, that number will soon double. Weijmarshausen is at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 25,000-square-foot factory his company opened this March. In the heart of Long Island City’s manufacturing district, it sits across from a building labeled “Novelty Crystal Corp,” on the second floor of what the landlord tells me was previously occupied by a bow-tie factory “or something like that.”





Manufacturing jobs that once occupied buildings like this one are disappearing faster than you can say “made in China.” But Shapeways plans to hire 50 engineers, distribution specialists, and machine operators to staff the factory within the next year–and more employees at even bigger factories after that.

A tech startup that is also creating manufacturing jobs in New York City attracts not just one, but five city officials to its christening. Empire State Development Corporation president Ken Adams, New York City chief digital officer Rachel Haot, Seth W. Pinsky of the New York City Economic Development Coorporation, Gayle Baron, the president of the Long Island City Partnership, and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg are all in attendance.

Opening Ceremony

Mayor Bloomberg calls the factory “the future of the city” before ceremoniously cutting a white ribbon with a pair of 3-D-printed scissors. Never mind that the factory, aside a few Shapeways decals, currently looks more like an empty parking garage than the future of anything. Weijmarshausen is beaming with pride.

“This room will look a little bit of a mix of steampunk and futuristic,” he says. “You will have the machines, the floors will be white, you’ll have clean rooms and at the same time, you will have a lot of conveyor belts around, people walking.”