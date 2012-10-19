10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: AOL Alto, Innovation By Design, And More



1. 8 Signs You’ve Found Your Life’s Work

Fast Company

Time to dust off that old resume? Amber Rae’s 8 tests determine if you are in the right job.

2. Email Is The New Pony Express–And It’s Time To Put It Down

Fast Company

Email is eating your time and killing your productivity. Here’s how to keep it in check.

3. AOL May Have Invented Email’s Next UI Paradigm

Co.Design

AOL is not old and it is not dead. AOL Alto (AOL’s new inbox service) syncs with your current email provider and offers what might be the best UX in the business.

4. Red Bull Stratos Shatters Records–And Traditional Notions Of Marketing

Co.Create

Felix Baumgartner’s epic jump and partnership with Red Bull has redefined marketing and set new standards for branding.

5. The 11 Winners Of Our Innovation By Design Awards

Co.Design

The first annual Innovation By Design awards were given out earlier this week. Check out what our esteemed panel of judges selected from the impressive entries.

6. Haagen-Dazs Turns To A Design Studio To Reinvent The Ice Cream Bar

Co.Design

For stargazers and dairy lovers (ideally both), Haagen-Dazs churns out some moon-inspired ice cream treats.

7. The Secrets Of Generation Flux

Fast Company

The Gen Flux series takes a deeper dive into Nike, Box, and Cisco and the people that have made them successful.

8. IBM’s Watson Is Learning Its Way To Saving Lives

Fast Company

Watson has already conquered the game show world. Now it’s on a mission to revolutionize health care and finance.

9. Creating A Visual Brand For Every U.S. President

Co.Design

U.S. Presidents branded for the consumer age. Teddy Roosevelt riding a moose is not an image you will soon forget.

