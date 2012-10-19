Presidential Debate: Why being right is wrong

In both debates, the litigator lost; the orator, won.

This isn’t the way it is supposed to happen. In a world of fact-checkers-on-the-fly, the truth is supposed to prevail. But in debates, trying to prove you are right is just the wrong strategy. Why?

You’re talking about their story not yours. Every minute spent correcting your record is time spent validating the other guy’s criticism, using his terminology and playing on his terms. Whether you are right or not doesn’t matter. In the heat of a debate, fighting one fact with another is like fighting fire with fire – it doesn’t put out the flames; it just makes the conflagration bigger.





You’re speaking in data not stories. The easiest way to lose an audience is to get into a debate over facts and figures. It is hard enough for people who pay attention to these things to tell the difference between such things as increases in employment and decreases in unemployment. Uncommitted voters need to hear themes, narratives and personalized stories. Fact fights, like food fights, leave everyone a mess.



