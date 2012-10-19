Facebook Lends A Hand To U.K.’s New Comp-Sci Curriculum

Britain’s Department of Education is to give its moribund ICT curriculum six of the best–with a little help from Facebook . The social media firm, along with IBM and Microsoft, is to help revamp computer classes for kids, after its curriculum was axed earlier this year as not being fit for purpose.

Education Minister Michael Gove unveiled the details this morning, which include tempting graduates in possession of either a First-Class or Upper-Second degrees with a £20,000 scholarship and a place on a brand-new teacher training scheme. Fifty of these places will be available. There is also a plan to link university comp-sci departments with schools and future employers–hence the involvement of Microsoft and IBM, both of whom already provide support to IT courses.

Where Facebook’s involvement will lie, however, is a bit of a mystery, although the firm’s first engineering office outside the U.S. was opened by the Chancellor of the Exchequer in London earlier this week. So, internships?