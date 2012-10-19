This Week In Bots: Japan’s Post-Fukushima Robot Innovations

As mentioned over at the Automaton blog , one of the more unusual robots that recently got shown at the IROS robot convention was Iuro, or the Interactive Urban Robot. A product of Accrea Engineering, the robot is designed to cope with some of the trickier pavement obstacles in an urban environment thanks to shock-absorbing wheels and good laser terrain detection. But since the robot is intended to interact with people and help advance robotics through symbolic navigation (such as “turn left at the corner”) he’s equipped with a movable face. This is his most endearing quality, but it’s also a hint at how robots will emote to relate to us in the near future.

The Autom project has been in development for quite a while now, but the diminutive robot is in the news this week because she’s getting a worldwide distribution deal courtesy of PCH International. Autom is part life coach, part diet assistant and it’s intended to assist people trying to keep healthy. To this end the robot is quite smart, despite its simple looks, and can adapt to each user’s needs as it learns them over time. It’s even been the subject of a study that showed users kept to a diet more with the robot’s help and motivation versus using a more traditional diet log. The machine will cost $200 and $19 a month for a year. [Autom hasn’t changed much since this promotional video was released.]

Romotive ran such a successful Kickstarter campaign last year to design and build a smartphone-carrying telepresence robot that the company has returned to the crowdsourcing site with a whole new effort and a second-generation robot. Bigger, faster and more capable than the first generation machine, the new Romotive will–if the funding to build the robot and its SDK is successful–be able to do two-way telepresence chats, and implement computer vision, facial recognition, and autonomous navigation.

Nissan’s “robot” control cars. Nissan’s been developing its smart robot car tech for some time now, but it’s reached an important milestone: The Japanese carmaker says it’ll have cars on the market inside 12 months that can seize control of the vehicle in case of emergency and help avoid obstacles or collisions. The system uses advanced sensors in front of the car and a fully “drive by wire” system that, like the similarly named tech in modern airliners, places a computer between the driver’s input commands and the wheels and brakes.

Northrop Grumman’s Titus. A Northrop Grumman subsidiary company, Remotec Inc., has just revealed its latest robot designed to assist first responders in emergency situations. Titus is a smallish 27 inches in length and just 23 inches high and its size and light weight of just 125 pounds are a boon when the robot is crawling into confined spaces in, for example, a building collapsed by an earthquake. It’s also speedy and has interchangeable parts so it can be optimized for different missions.

Japan is often thought of as one of the most pro-robot places in the world, and the technology has certainly been useful in the aftermath of the earthquake-tsunami disaster that devastated great swathes of the country. In particular, robots have been helpful in entering parts of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear facility that are too dangerous for humans to attempt to visit yet.