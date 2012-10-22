What Happens When Superpowered Customers Meet Smart Touchpoints

If you are really lucky, you work for a company that has both these things going for it: Your customers are embracing their new superpowers, and your company is responding with a growing collection of smart touchpoints.

Let’s break down what we mean by each.

The rise of super-powered customers

Although a radioactive spider has not bitten your customers, many now have superpowers.

At this moment, some are learning how to order a bottle of perfume at 60 miles an hour, without taking their eyes off the road. Some can look at the face of a person they’ve never met, and know her identity. They can tell the difference between a company that lies, and one that is trustworthy.

Never before have people been able to see in such detail how our world changes from one day to the other, or one year to the next–and it’s just begun. As a result, customers are becoming something very like:

•All-knowing, with near-instant access to nearly all of collected human knowledge, as well as facts about pricing, product specifications, and social opinion;

•Multilingual, able to communicate in any language;

•Omnipresent, able to “see” across time and space, using applications with pre-set triggers to instantly respond as products and opportunities become available;

•Insightful, spotting patterns in data and emerging trends with the immense computing power at their fingertips;

•Ultra-aware, deepening their experiences by augmenting what they see, hear and smell–interacting with the “real world” much as they interact with the web;

•Supersensitive, noticing sights, sounds, and changes happening far away–on larger (and smaller) scales than before, thanks to billions of sensors around the world embedded in everything from medical devices, automobiles, and grocery stores to backyard gardens.

The comic book readers among us realize that gaining superhuman powers will change a person’s life. Peter Parker didn’t come home with new spider powers and go on with life as usual. These powers changed the way he thought and acted. The same will be true for your customers.