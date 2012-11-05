10 Essential Items In An Entrepreneurial Globehopper’s Survival Bag

Geoff Watts, vice president of coffee for Chicago’s renowned Intelligentsia Coffee , is not your typical, desk-bound exec. Intelligentsia roasts coffee from around the world, and that’s where Watts has spent most of the last decade: learning every last detail about the cherries that eventually become caffè macchiatos. That means his travel bag is more about survival and grit than DisplayPort adapters (though those are handy, too).

“When you travel a lot, you do learn the value of preparedness,” Watts says. “You figure out what sorts of things are useful to have on hand, no matter where you are going.”

Here Watts gives us a few tips about his must-pack list:

For more on Watts’ work with sustainable coffee farms, read a focused Q&A with Cool Hunting, or an extensive chronicle of his trips in God in a Cup: The Obsessive Quest for the Perfect Coffee.