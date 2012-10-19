The New Science Of Resumes–And Why Yours Sinks To The Bottom Of The Pile

Keywords, social resumes, applicant tracking systems, and LinkedIn are all relatively new additions to the vocabulary associated with job searching. These systems affect the way your resume is read, interpreted, and shared. For employers looking to hire, these systems make it easier to find the right candidates. The successful job seeker must know how these work to be discovered by employers.

As CEO of Interview Jet, a daily-deal service for finding tech talent, I see hundreds of resumes each day. I’m always impressed by the unending online inventory of people available to employers. In the world of hiring, the total measure of a person is, at first, their resume. Below are insights from a world knee-deep in resumes.

All Resumes End Up In The Same Pile

When you use a job boards like Monster or Dice, you may or may not realize that resumes you upload can lead to many places, including a mind-bogglingly massive database that’s eventually visible to thousands of recruiters and hiring companies alike. Companies like these earn their keep by collecting data from multiple job boards, aggregating them into one massive repository, and then making that data searchable for recruiting companies. This way, almost all resumes eventually end up in the same pile.

The job boards aren’t the only path to the Giant Pile of Resumes. Your resume may end up there even when you apply to a single job opening at a single company. Companies like JobScore encourage resume sharing between companies.

What does this mean for you? Two things. First, the odds of getting hired based on your resume are more slim than ever, unless you have highly sought-after technical skills. Second, it means your resume may need updating to fit into the brave new world of hiring.

SEO for Your Resume

“Employers are now searching with keywords,” says Josh Holtzman, founder of Headhunter Labs, a tech incubator for HR-related startups, “so consider ‘keyword-packing’ your resume, including synonyms and different commonly accepted spellings of your skills. For example, if you specialize in ‘Objective-C,’ and employers search ‘Objective C’ with no dash, you may not appear in their search results.”

“Keyword packing” means matching the words in your resume with search terms your employers might use to search for candidates. When applying to one company’s job opening, you’ll want much of the language in your resume to match the language in the job posting, particularly when it comes to skills required. Systems that match keywords between resumes and job postings will sort applicants higher when keywords match.