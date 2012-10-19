7 Ways To Convince Your Boss You Deserve A Raise

In this economy, count yourself as one of the lucky ones if you have a job. But what if you’ve had this job for some time and you feel you’re overdue for a raise? How do you convince someone to give you more money when there are five other people lined up for your job who would do it for less in a heartbeat?

First, put yourself in your manager’s shoes. Would you give yourself a raise? Do you really deserve one, or just want one? Be brutally honest with yourself and about yourself. If you ran the company, would you give your money, your hard earned profits, to you?

If you can honestly say “yes,” then move forward with these seven steps:

1. Did you contribute to the company’s profit in a substantial way since your last raise or since you were hired? Do the research and come up with the hard numbers.

2. Be prepared with several examples of what you specifically did to make the company more successful–a project, a cost-saving measure, a new hire, etc.

3. Do the research to see what others are being paid for this work so that you can name the amount you want and back it up with facts.

4. Create a professionally formatted document with the profit numbers, the examples of what you did, and the amount you want.