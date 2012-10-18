London Judge Rules Samsung Did Not Copy iPad Design

Samsung is off the hook again with Apple in the latest installment of the (seemingly interminable) patent-slash-design slapfest. A judge in London’s High Court has ruled that, no, the Galaxy Tab does not rip off the iPad, after the American firm appealed against an earlier ruling in favor of the South Korean electronics conglomerate.

While Apple is keeping its counsel following the defeat, Samsung has assumed a lofty tone, suggesting these almost constant skirmishes are anti-progress. “We continue to believe that Apple was not the first to design a tablet with a rectangular shape and rounded corners*… should Apple continue to make excessive legal claims in other countries based on such generic designs, innovation in the industry could be harmed and consumer choice unduly limited.”

The ruling also ordered Apple to place adverts in various publications to “correct the impression” of Samsung being a copyist as well as run a notice on its website for six months. On top of all of this, a U.S. judge has suggested that Apple’s profit margins on its individual products be made public, something that the company has always remained tight-lipped about.

