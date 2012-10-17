Nike Cuts Lance Armstrong, Sticks With Livestrong–Which Is Sticking By Armstrong

On Monday, Lance Armstrong called Doug Ulman, the CEO of Livestrong . His usual greeting was, “What’s going on?” Not this day. Armstrong said he was reconsidering his role at the foundation. “If there’s something I need to do to ensure that we can reduce the distraction here, I’m willing to do anything and everything,” Ulman recalls Armstrong saying. “If that means stepping down as chairman, I’m willing to do it.”

Doug Ulman

That, Ulman tells me, was the beginning of a conversation that continued in person at Livestrong’s Austin headquarters and on the phone. Finally, on Tuesday, Armstrong told him he was resigning.

The foundation is no stranger to enduring controversy over its famous founder. Armstrong has been dogged by doping allegations for years. They intensified two years ago during a high-profile federal investigation, which was ultimately dropped this year. And two months ago, they peaked again when Armstrong announced he was dropping his fight against the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s charges, which many interpreted as a tacit admission of guilt. But the fever pitch was last week when the USADA’s lengthy report came out. Former teammates described in detail a well-organized, top secret, and continuous doping operation. Speculation followed about the impact of the news on the foundation he chaired.

“I think it’s the right thing for the foundation at this point in time and for him at this point in time,” Ulman says. “He realized that.”

“To spare the foundation any negative effects as a result of controversy surrounding my cycling career, I will conclude my chairmanship,” Armstrong said in a statement on Livestrong’s blog.

Around 10 o’clock last night, while Ulman was home watching the presidential debate, a Nike executive called with another bombshell. “It was very matter of fact,” says Ulman. Nike told him it was ending its contract with Armstrong but that it remains committed to Livestrong. Nike has separate contracts with the foundation and its founder. Livestrong has two years remaining on its contact with the company, which sells a line of Livestrong apparel. The timing of Armstrong’s resignation and Nike’s termination, says Ulman, was coincidental. The two decisions weren’t related. A Nike spokesman I contacted later agreed.

To celebrate its 15th anniversary, the foundation is throwing a gala with appearances by Robin Williams, Ben Stiller, Sean Penn, and Norah Jones. And one more: Lance Armstrong.

Ulman and his staff are counting on its other corporate partners to make a similar distinction, separating out the sins of the cyclist from the foundation’s cancer mission. Since the scandal heated up in August, he and his staff have been reaching out to its sponsors as well as its top grassroots organizers. None has pulled out.