Practical Advice From Female Entrepreneurs Who Stand Out In A Sea Of Dudes

Like many entrepreneurs, Nicole Kendrot turned a problem into a business opportunity. In her case, the problem was student loans–not just the amount of debt, but managing the payments. Her solution: to design a mobile app to track multiple loans and gamify the payback process so users can earn cash incentives. And like many startup founders before her, Kendrot came up against two more hurdles: time and money.

Fortunately, Kendrot is a good time manager and was able to successfully juggle her full-time work at Cloudberry Creative, a New York-based interactive design firm, while developing her concept. As for funding, Kendrot entered her app idea–dubbed Centz–into a competition sponsored by the U.S. Treasury in partnership with the D2D Fund and the Center for Financial Services Innovation, where she snagged the $10,000 grand prize.

Now all she has to do is find a backer to fund the next stage of refining the app to get it to market. Easier said than done, as finding capital is especially tough for young, female entrepreneurs. But the startup scene is rife with other challenges for even the most ambitious women.

One (obvious) part of the problem: It’s still a man’s world. Despite pronouncements that the workplace is rapidly becoming devoid of dudes, male entrepreneurs outnumbered women 3.5 to 1 between 1994 and 2010, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Kendrot just applied to YCombinator‘s seed funding program –one of about 4 percent of women founders who throw their hat into its digital startup ring.

Here are a few ways women entrepreneurs say they’ve tackled the particular challenges they face in the startup world:

Speak Up

Pitching at ’s DEMO Fall 2012 last week, Macy Koch says that ratio felt more like 100 to 1. Like at most tech events, that helps when you need a bathroom break. But as the lone woman among the five cofounders of RecBob, a Facebook app that manages adult sports teams, she’s often relegated to the “mom” role (even with no kids of her own). “I am the person who tells the guys what color pants to wear,” she quips, then adds, “In the sports arena people assume men are the leading force in these products.” So when it comes time to pitch, she says, people tend to focus on RecBob’s CEO, even though she worked with multiple startups during college. And at 23, Koch says, “People instantly question my judgement and experience.”

To meet that challenge, Koch does her homework and is “very vocal,” tricks she’s had to master in effort to stand out. “I read a lot more,” she says, something that helps her point out examples of successes and failures to make her case. “With an arsenal of information, it shows you are credible and you deserve to be heard.”